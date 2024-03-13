Man City in talks with valuable 31-year-old but no agreement yet

As the reigning Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup champions, there are obvious reasons why players would want to play for Man City, even if, in the case of players like Stefan Ortega, your appearances are few and far between.

It’s often forgotten how much of a squad game football has become these days, and only when those squad players – that sit in the shadows most games – have to be parachuted in, do supporters understand how important they remain.

Man City transfer news: Cityzens want to tie down Stefan Ortega

City will know just how much they’ll need Stefan Ortega to be at his best in the coming weeks given that regular goalkeeper, Ederson, has been ruled out of action for up to four weeks after his clash with Darwin Nunez during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

??? News #Ortega: There have been further discussions between his management and the ManCity bosses about a contract extension beyond 2025 recently, but without results! ?? Ederson will be out for 3-4 weeks. Ortega will replace him and he will start against Newcastle in the FA… pic.twitter.com/yWA46g1tGa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 12, 2024

Perhaps that’s why, as Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg notes, the club are in discussions with Ortega to extend his current deal.

It’s believed that the 31-year-old’s contract runs out in 2025, so an extra year would be added as an absolute minimum, perhaps even longer.

However, there is still no agreement between player and club, and there’s unlikely to be for the time being as the custodian is concentrating on giving his full focus in each of the games he plays until Ederson returns.

Once the season is done and dusted, Ortega can decide if he still wants to be a benchwarmer, or become a No.1 elsewhere.