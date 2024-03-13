Man United and Chelsea monitoring top Barcelona star with €1billion release clause

Man United and Chelsea are in the market for a centre-back this summer and both Premier League clubs are showing interest in Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

That is according to the Mundo Deportivo, who reports that the English clubs are showing strong interest in the Frenchman ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender has been at the Catalan club since 2022 having made the move to Barca as part of a €55m deal with Sevilla.

The 25-year-old signed a deal until 2027 and it contains a €1billion release clause.

Man United or Chelsea will not have to pay this but it puts the La Liga club in a strong negotiating position if any interested party comes calling for the player.

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde would be a great fit for Man United and Chelsea

Kounde is a very important player for Xavi at Barcelona having featured in 36 matches for the Catalan club this season.

The French star is a versatile defender who can play at centre-back and right-back. This is a highly desirable quality in modern football and would be very useful to the Premier League clubs.

Erik ten Hag has been after a centre-back since last summer but Man United could not provide him with one, therefore, it is a priority for the upcoming transfer window.

Kounde would be a great option for United and the Manchester club have also been linked to his Barcelona teammate, Ronald Araujo.

Chelsea have a few centre-back options but Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva are expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Kounde would be a replacement for them and the Blues have had a long-term interest in the Frenchman having tried to sign the player back in 2022, reported The Guardian.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old leaves Spain as Barcelona are likely to accept any large bids for the defender given their financial issues.