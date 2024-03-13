Video: Man United outcast Jadon Sancho fires Dortmund into early lead against PSV

Jadon Sancho’s timing is immaculate, the Man United loanee firing Borussia Dortmund in front against PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie.

Locked at 1-1 after the first leg, it took Sancho just three minutes to find the corner with a low drive to give the Bundesliga side the advantage on the night and in the tie.

He’d already looked lively in the opening exchanges, and if the Red Devils were to get rid of Erik ten Hag in the summer, they could do worse than at least bring Sancho back to Manchester for a conversation – even if the end result is he decides to move on.

Judging by the form he’d shown on Wednesday night, there’ll be plenty of clubs interested in his services.

Pictures from TNT Sports, beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

