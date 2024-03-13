Man United make ultimate decision on Mason Greenwood future at the club

Manchester United have decided to let Mason Greenwood leave the club but they want €50 million for him.

Marca reports that Man United are prepared to approve Mason Greenwood’s exit.

The 22-year-old is now on loan at Getafe, where he has drawn interest due to his impressive performances for the Spanish club. However, the Red Devils have set a €50 million asking price for him.

United did entertain the notion of adding Greenwood back into the starting lineup, but they abandoned it after receiving strong criticism.

Mason Greenwood has settled well at Getafe

Getafe were ready to take a chance on the contentious player, and they were able to sign him on a season-long loan.

He has made appearances in 26 games since joining them and has contributed to 13 goals.

Although his preferred position is on the right side, he has performed admirably both up top and on the left.

Numerous teams have taken notice of his impressive form since he started playing football again. Many teams are willing to sign him permanently, but Getafe are trying to find a solution to keep him for another season.

Recent reports indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was prepared to provide Greenwood a chance to restart his career at United. However, it appears it was an effort to make sure his transfer value didn’t decline too much.

What next for Mason Greenwood?

The English team’s representatives recently visited Getafe to discuss the player’s future at Old Trafford. They discussed their possibilities going into the summer with the player and his representatives.

Among the teams linked to the United winger are Barcelona. Greenwood has been on the Catalan giants’ radar for some time now as they aim to bolster their attack in preparation for the next season.

He may be a perfect fit for them because he has demonstrated his abilities in the top division in Spain.

The Red Devils intend to let go of a significant number of players prior to adding new ones. Among the individuals on that list is Greenwood, but they want a payment of €50 million.