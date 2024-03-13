Man United legend slams failure to sign Arsenal star after paying “ridiculous fees” for transfer flops

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has hit out at his old club for failing to sign big names such as Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013, with the club no longer the force they used to be under the legendary Scottish manager.

Man Utd have not been winning big trophies like the old days, but they still tend to spend a lot on big-name signings, most of which have flopped spectacularly.

Yorke exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone about his frustration at seeing United blowing huge amounts of cash on so many failed players when others like Rice, Bellingham and Haaland have got away from them.

Rice is having a great first season at Arsenal and seems like he would clearly have added plenty to this MUFC midfield, while Bellingham was another name to move last summer and has settled in instantly at Real Madrid, further establishing himself as one of the finest young talents in world football.

Haaland, meanwhile, has of course been an absolute goal machine in recent times, and few were surprised to see him shine for Manchester City last season.

Manchester United slammed for transfer failure

Discussing United’s failure in the transfer market, Yorke said: “Declan Rice is a terrific player and you can see already what he brings to this Arsenal team. I had a couple of questions around him, I’ll admit, but he’s proven he’s a quality player. He’s someone who has been linked with Manchester United in the past. So, who are the decision-makers at the club? Who are the people who are not signing the cheques for these guys, especially when we’re bringing in other players for these ridiculous fees?

“Why are we not going the extra mile to sign these guys? We keep being linked with them, you know, you hear about Rice, you hear about Jude Bellingham, you hear about Erling Haaland… so why aren’t we getting these players? Especially when we’re going and spending upwards of £75m on players who no other top clubs are really interested in?!

“People are saying “oh, we’re linked to this guy, we’re linked to that guy” … well go and get them! Wasn’t it the same with Harry Kane? We were linked with him, too. Why didn’t we go and get him? It’s always the same story.”