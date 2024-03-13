Video: De Jong’s incredible miss punished by Marco Reus’ last-minute winner for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

With time running out for PSV to take their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Dortmund to extra-time, their captain, Luuk de Jong, was handed a glorious opportunity, however, his unbelievable miss was cruelly punished by Marco Reus in the very next attack.

De Jong played a superb one-two in the area, and with the goal at his mercy he leaned back and fired the ball over deep into injury-time.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Memphis Depay rescues Atletico Madrid from Champions League elimination
Arsenal to announce deal for £50m star in coming days, set to earn more than £120k-a-week
Jurgen Klopp makes definitive decision on Liverpool stay after Edwards confirmed

The subsequent goal-kick was fired into PSV territory, and a slip from the defender let in Reus to slide home.

That goal handed Dortmund a 2-0 win on the night (3-1 on aggregate), meaning they’ll be in the hat for the quarter-final draw on Friday.

Pictures from TNT Sports, CBS Sports Golazo and beIN Sports

More Stories Luuk De Jong Marco Reus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.