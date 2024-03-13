Video: De Jong’s incredible miss punished by Marco Reus’ last-minute winner for Dortmund

With time running out for PSV to take their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Dortmund to extra-time, their captain, Luuk de Jong, was handed a glorious opportunity, however, his unbelievable miss was cruelly punished by Marco Reus in the very next attack.

De Jong played a superb one-two in the area, and with the goal at his mercy he leaned back and fired the ball over deep into injury-time.

The subsequent goal-kick was fired into PSV territory, and a slip from the defender let in Reus to slide home.

That goal handed Dortmund a 2-0 win on the night (3-1 on aggregate), meaning they’ll be in the hat for the quarter-final draw on Friday.

Isaac Babadi slips and Marco Reus is in ? Moments after Luuk de Jong misses down the other end, Reus sends Dortmund into the quarter-finals!#UCL ? @tntsport & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/N4X5wPJVcn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024

Marco Reus puts the tie to bed ? Dortmund knock PSV out of the #UCL ? pic.twitter.com/lxvGVsCCbY — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 13, 2024

GOAL | Dortmund 2-0 PSV | Marco Reus MARCO REUS DOUBLES THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/rJ0I4Ab1bR — SimplyGoal. (@SimplyGoal) March 13, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports, CBS Sports Golazo and beIN Sports