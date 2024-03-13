Eddie Howe claims Newcastle player is not ready defensively

There is a lot of uncertainty around Lewis Hall at Newcastle but the reason for the left-back not playing much since the turn of the year has been revealed.

According to The Athletic, Hall is “not yet considered defensively ready” to play at left-back in the Premier League by his manager Eddie Howe.

The 19-year-old is on loan at St James’ Park from Chelsea and the youngster will make the permanent switch this summer if certain milestones are reached between now and the end of the campaign.

The Englishman has played 11 games for Newcastle this season but has only been given 12 minutes of action in 2024.

Many fans are wondering why Hall isn’t playing and The Athletic’s report says that Newcastle are still working on converting the 19-year-old into a proper full-back, believing he must learn how to play the position before he’s thrown in at the deep end.

Newcastle still believe in Lewis Hall

Hall still has a big future at Newcastle according to his manager, which Howe stated to the press last week.

“Sometimes, and I know it’s a rare commodity these days, we just need some patience,” Howe said.

“We just need to wait to develop players. There’s no magic wand, but time and good work on the training pitch. Players develop at different speeds, but we’re delighted with the progress he’s made.

“He’s handled himself really well and it’s been a season of growth for him although the external view would not necessarily have seen that.

“We have seen that internally so it’s been a really powerful, positive year for him. A lot of work has been put into him and I do believe in him long-term.”

Newcastle fans are certain to see more of the youngster over the coming months, but for now, patience is required according to the Magpies’ manager.