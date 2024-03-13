“Hasn’t changed” – Transfer expert clarifies PSG’s interest in Marcus Rashford

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has clarified Paris Saint-Germain’s stance on Man United’s Marcus Rashford after reports suggested that the French club are ready to bid for the winger.

According to The Mirror, PSG want Rashford to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to join Real Madrid this summer.

The report states that the Ligue 1 outfit are ready to bid £75m for the England international as they have been interested in the Man United star since 2022.

United may be open to selling the 26-year-old but they value him closer to the £100m mark.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has now clarified PSG’s transfer interest in Rashford, stating that the French club’s position has not changed.

PSG won’t bid for Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Jacobs stated on his X account: “PSG’s position on Marcus Rashford hasn’t changed. They won’t bid, and are not advancing anything unless they get a clear indication Rashford wants the move. This hasn’t happened to date.

“Club felt games being played prior to Rashford renewing at Old Trafford. Been on PSG’s radar since 2022 but nothing progressing as of now. They like Rashford’s profile, but plenty of other options, including Victor Osimhen.”

Replacing Mbappe would be a hard task for any club but Osimhen would be the clear favourite as he is a lethal goalscorer.

Rashford is in poor form at present and he hasn’t shown a lot of consistency throughout his career. Signing the England star would be a big risk and it is one best avoided by the French club.