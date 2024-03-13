PSG will test Man United’s resolve with crazy £75m bid for out of form star

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to test Man United with a £75m bid for their forward Marcus Rashford after previously attempting to sign the England star.

The French club wanted the 26-year-old during the summer of 2022 but Rashford decided to stay and produced his best season yet at Old Trafford, which earned him a new contract at the Premier League giants until 2028.

The 26-year-old has not followed that up during the current campaign, scoring just seven goals and a further six assists across 34 games.

Rashford has also had disciplinary issues this season and therefore, Man United may be open to selling the player as it would ease their financial fair play worries significantly.

PSG ready to make huge bid for Man United’s Marcus Rashford

According to The Mirror, PSG want Rashford to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to join Real Madrid this summer.

The French club were willing to offer the England star a £400,000-a-week contract back in 2022, but it is unknown if that will be the offer he receives should the Ligue 1 champions make a move ahead of the new campaign.

The report says Man United value the forward closer to the £100m mark but given the 26-year-old’s performances for the Red Devils of late, they should be delighted with £75m.

Rashford is having a poor season at Old Trafford and many fans have had enough of his performances. The England international has also shown a poor attitude alongside this and the numbers mentioned in this report are a bit crazy from PSG.

The Man United star can be exceptional on his day but he has not shown that often enough. The French club could use that money to bring in a better, more reliable player, but it seems that they have had their eyes set on Rashford for a while.