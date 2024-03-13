Robin Koch could help Leeds United land new signing

At present, Leeds United find themselves in second place in the English Championship and having reeled runaway leaders, Leicester City, right in, Daniel Farke will fancy his team’s chances of being able to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

With nine games left to play, however, there’s still a number of clubs that could make it into the automatic promotion places, so every point matters from this point onwards.

Leeds transfer news: Club want Luca Netz

One player that the Elland Road outfit apparently have their eye on is highly-rated Borussia Monchengladbach youngster, Luca Netz.

The 20-year-old has already experienced playing under Farke before the 47-year-old left ‘Gladbach to sign for Leeds.

There’s a possibility that a Leeds old boy might be the key to his former club landing a talent who could be around for years to come.

Leeds United News note that both players are represented by the same agency and, whilst that won’t necessarily make any move a foregone conclusion, the Yorkshire-based side’s dealings with Koch’s agents may well hold them in good stead if the wish to make good on their interest for Netz.

For now, the all whites just need to concentrate on keep getting points on the board in order to put pressure on those teams around them to do the same.