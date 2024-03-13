Ryan Giggs lands first job in football since domestic abuse allegations

As Salford’s director of football, Ryan Giggs is back in the game, according to The Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old took on the role earlier this season. He is one of the club’s co-owners, along with Phil Neville, Gary Neville, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, and Paul Scholes.

Salford made reference to his new role when Alex Bruce was recently confirmed as their new assistant manager, despite the fact that the move has not yet been officially disclosed.

It’s his first position since quitting as Wales manager in June 2022 ahead of the World Cup in Qatar since he had an impending trial at the time.

Ryan Giggs was always looking to make a return to football

He had “unfinished business in the game” at the time, according to a source close to him, and was exonerated of the domestic abuse charges leveled by his ex-girlfriend in July of last year.

The League Two club’s director of football, Giggs, who led Wales to victory in 12 of his 25 games in charge, may soon return to the role of manager and coach.

Karl Robinson was named head coach of the Ammies in January. The team is currently eight points above the relegation zone in the standings, sitting in 20th place.

10% of the team is owned by each of Giggs, Butt, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Scholes, and Beckham. The remaining 40% is owned by Singaporean investor Peter Lim.

Ryan Giggs was not found guilty of the allegations

Giggs, who was ‘truly relieved’ to be exonerated of beating his ex-girlfriend Greville last July, has had a rough period.

In addition to other allegations of coercive or controlling behavior against Ms. Greville, 38, and common assault against her sister Emma, he was charged with assault causing actual bodily injury.

After being found not guilty, Giggs’ attorney stated that his client was “looking forward to rebuilding his life and career as an innocent man.”