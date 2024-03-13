During the summer transfer window last year, Cole Palmer was signed by Chelsea from Manchester City.

With his 13th goal of the season for Chelsea against Newcastle United on Monday, the attacker has had a significant effect since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Recently, Simon Jordan has discussed Cole Palmer on talkSPORT, offering his explanation for why City permitted him to sign with the Blues.

Palmer may have had an influence in West London, but it hasn’t been sufficient to help Chelsea accomplish their goals this year.

The Blues, who currently sit in the bottom half of the standings, were supposed to be battling for a spot in the top four.

Man City sold Cole Palmer last summer

Jordan speculates that City may have decided Palmer wasn’t the perfect fit for them, which is why they let him sign for Chelsea.

The former Crystal Palace owner said: “I think he’s one of the few shining lights. I’d argue that if Manchester City really wanted to, they’d have kept him because they are not under Financial Fair Play or any kind of governance from that point of view.

“I think they sold him because perhaps they didn’t think he was right for Manchester City.”

Man City would regret selling Palmer

Palmer is the only player in five separate top-flight games this season to have both scored and assisted a teammate, following his goal and assist against Newcastle.

It’s likely that Man City never imagined their former star would develop into an excellent player, or at least not so fast.

In the end, Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino have undoubtedly gained from Man City’s loss.

The English youngster has been involved in 40 percent of Chelsea’s 47 Premier League goals this season.