Six Newcastle players could leave the club this summer

This summer could be a vitally important one for Newcastle United and its players, and the direction that the club go in could depend on where the Magpies finally end the 2023/24 campaign.

A Champions League finish appears out of reach at the moment given the form in which Eddie Howe’s side currently find themselves, but a Europa League or Conference League berth doesn’t appear to be out of the question.

Newcastle transfer news: Six players could leave St. James’ Park this summer

Regardless, six first-team stars could find themselves looking for new employment during the summer.

According to The Shields Gazette, all of Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are out of contract at the end of the campaign, and given that the quartet remain fringe players for Eddie Howe, the likelihood of them being moved on is high.

On loan stars, Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts, will also see their contracts run out, and they too would be hard pressed to try and convince the management of the club that they’re worth keeping as part of the first-team squad.

Frankly, if the Magpies want to move forward, then they need to be looking at players higher up the food chain, with respect.

Though they’re still a work in progress, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) won’t wait for success indefinitely.