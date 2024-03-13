Tottenham Hotspur decided to part ways with club legend Hugo Lloris during the January transfer window.

The French international had regressed massively and he cost his side important points last season.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks believes that Tottenham should have sold him years ago.

Guglielmo Vicario has replaced him at the north London club and the Italian has been quite impressive for Tottenham. Crooks believes that Tottenham would have collected more points in the previous seasons had they sold the Frenchman earlier.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions the best thing they did was to get rid of keeper Hugo Lloris,” he wrote on BBC Sport. “And it should have happened years ago. “Since Vicario’s arrival, the Spurs keeper has saved the team several points, which is precisely what a top-class keeper should be doing.”

Regardless of his decline, Lloris was a world-class player for Tottenham and he served them well for several years. He was also a leader in the dressing room and Spurs’ decision to persist with him is hardly a mistake.

However, the north London outfit should have brought in quality competition for the Frenchman earlier.

They will be delighted with the way Vicario has performed since moving to the Premier League. The Italian has managed to hit the ground running and Spurs will hope that he can continue to perform at a high level.