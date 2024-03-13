Tottenham keen on 23-year-old striker with 28 goal contributions this season

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Union SG striker Mohamed Amoura at the end of the season.

A report from FennecFootball claims that Tottenham are looking to improve their attacking options and they will bring in a striker at the end of the season.

Amoura has caught their attention with his impressive performances for Union SG. Tottenham officials recently scouted the player in action against Fenerbahce last week. They are likely to make a move for him in the summer.

Amoura has 22 goals and six assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality, long-term investment for the North London club.

Tottenham need someone who can lead the line for them and score goals regularly. The likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison have done reasonably well this season, but they are not proven goalscorers.

Amoura could be the centre forward they are looking for, after the departure of Harry Kane.

Mohamed Amoura will be tempted to join Tottenham

The 23-year-old will be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham and it would be an exciting step up in his career. He would get to test himself against the best defenders in the world.

Tottenham are expected to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and Amoura will fancy his chances of competing for trophies with North London club as well.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can secure an agreement with Union SG in the coming months. The Belgian club could look to demand the premium for their prized prospect and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.