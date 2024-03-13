Transfer news: Luis Diaz to Barcelona, Arsenal star’s potential exit, Man Utd duo to leave & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Michael Edwards returns to Liverpool, but what about Luis Diaz transfer rumours?

We start with important news that broke yesterday, with Michael Edwards officially confirmed as returning to Liverpool. He’s agreed to come back to Liverpool in a crucial role under FSG as they prepare for the start of a new era this summer when Jurgen Klopp will step down as manager.

Edwards initially rejected Liverpool’s advances, but another round of talks sealed the deal. He was also on the shortlist of multiple other clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but also clubs from abroad. He was never attracted by any possibility until Liverpool returned, it made the difference.

Meanwhile, Richard Hughes will also leave Bournemouth for Liverpool at the end of the season to form part of the new structure under Edwards. Hughes has done impressive work at Bournemouth and looks like a smart appointment.

Staying with Liverpool for a moment, I want to reassure fans that I’m not hearing anything about Luis Diaz and Barcelona, despite some transfer stories about his agent meeting with Barca. Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool and I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz.

Man United want left-back transfer, plus duo unlikely to return from loans

As I recently mentioned, Manchester United’s intention and plan is not just to sign a new centre-back, but also one more striker. Rasmus Hojlund is doing very well but they want to sign one more striker to replace Anthony Martial, who’s going to leave the club as a free agent.

On top of that, Manchester United also want a new left-back. Luke Shaw has had his injury problems this season, and the expectation is that Tyrell Malacia won’t play this season, but in any case, United want to bring in a new left-back this summer. To understand who it’s going to be, we have to wait for the new board structure to become clear in the next weeks, then we’ll see who’s going to be deciding the signings for the summer transfer window. Still, they are looking at left-backs as a priority and from what I’m hearing it could be a talented young player in that position, not an older and more experienced player.

Another player being linked with United (as well as City) by some media outlets is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. He’s a very good player for sure, ready for any level, but I’m not aware of contact with the Manchester clubs at this stage honestly, I heard some Italian clubs sent scouts to follow him but there’s nothing more to report at this stage.

Finally, we’re also hearing stories about Jadon Sancho not wanting to return to Man United after his loan at Borussia Dortmund. My understanding is that it’s similar to the Mason Greenwood situation – Man Utd will held internal talks to decide and we will see from there, but the feeling is that both parties could be happy with a permanent move this summer – but again, it depends on final INEOS decision plus value of proposals.

Chelsea also eyeing young left-back transfer

Something similar is probably going to happen at Chelsea – Ian Maatsen is on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will probably look for opportunities to sell him this summer, that is the expectation. Maatsen is doing very well on loan at Dortmund and has a £35m release clause in his contract.

The feeling is that there is a concrete chance for Maatsen to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer, let’s see as well what happens with their other left-backs, but the feeling is that Chelsea, as well as Man United, will be looking at left-backs this summer. And they will probably be looking at similar players – talented young players. Let’s wait and see what the strategy will be and what names will be on the list.

Napoli will fight to keep Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains a crucial player for Napoli. He’s been back to his best in recent weeks after a difficult first part of the season, but his agent said in a very clear way in a recent interview that he needs to discuss with Napoli.

Napoli’s plan is very clear – they expect Victor Osimhen to leave in the summer transfer window, and so they want to get a new contract done for Kvaratskhelia. Napoli want this new deal done as soon as possible, and the player’s agent has said he expects things to be clear by the end of May.

It’s not going to be easy to sign Kvaratskhelia because Napoli want to keep him. Of course there has been interest from clubs and we’ve had stories about Barcelona and big clubs in England, but nothing is concrete now because Napoli are still trying to keep him at the club and extend his contract as soon as possible.

Eddie Nketiah transfer one to watch but currently 100% focused on Arsenal

Congratulations to Arsenal for their win last night as they eventually overcame Porto on penalties to make it to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. It wasn’t the easiest tie for Mikel Arteta’s side, but this young team overcame an experienced Porto outfit who fought until the end, so it could be an important experience for this group of players.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans are also asking me about the Eddie Nketiah situation as he’s not playing a lot at the moment and there have been some rumours about a possible exit in the summer. I’m told it could be one to watch, but honestly West Ham have not started any concrete talks at this stage and it’s very early – Nketiah is 100% focused on Arsenal but it could change in case of new striker joining.

As for Porto, we had a lot of speculation about Diogo Costa last year but it’s since gone a bit quiet. The goalkeepers market is always about a domino effect and this hasn’t started at all yet. Let’s wait and see if clubs will move in the summer, and if that leads to fresh interest in Costa.