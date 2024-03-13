Winger makes it clear he wants to play for Newcastle United

Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh has made his feelings on succeeding at St. James’ Park clear.

The young forward, who is enjoying a decent season-long loan spell with Feyenoord, has already scored seven and assisted three goals in 19 league games.

Directly contributing to a goal in just under every other game, it is clear the Gambian attacker is capable of performing at Europe’s highest level.

And although he is yet to make his senior Newcastle debut having signed from Danish side Odense BK less than 12 months ago, Minteh is determined to return to England’s northeast and fight for his place.

“Ultimately the Premier League is my goal and Newcastle United is the club that has a lot of confidence in me,” he said in a recent interview.

“I have no idea what the future looks like. I was in Newcastle once, when they played against Borussia Dortmund. I will hear soon what plans the club has for me.

“I’m still young, I have time, maybe they want to rent me out again. I don’t know yet, I’ll hear about it, I’ll let everything happen to me. I know only that one day I will play in the Premier League.”