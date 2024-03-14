According to GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United star Antony will leave the club if manager Erik ten Hag gets sacked.

The Dutch manager is under increasing pressure as recent reports in the media have suggested that new Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to relieve ten Hag of his duties at the end of the season.

Man United have endured a tough season with failure in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Only a top-four finish and success in the FA Cup can save Man United’s season but even that is looking highly unlikely considering the inconsistency of the team.

ten Hag has struggled at Man United

Moreover, ten Hag has failed to develop a distinct playing style of the team even after getting time and investment to do that.

It’s difficult to imagine Antony staying at the club, particularly if Ten Hag departs this summer.

Recently, the Dutchman has shown Antony a great deal of encouragement, labeling him as “unstoppable” on his day.

Sadly, none of those days in a United shirt have occurred, and he has brought Ten Hag down with him.

Man United are expected to let ten Hag leave

The money invested in him has been one of the darkest moments of ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford. The former Ajax star has failed to deliver after his expensive move.

If Ten Hag had been able to adopt a more respectable style of play, like Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, supporters could have overlooked his poor assessment of Antony.

Fans expected ten Hag’s Man United team to play like his Ajax team, who played attacking and fast paced football. But instead, they play without a set football pattern and their tactics have been heavily criticised by football pundits and former players.