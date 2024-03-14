Chelsea have reportedly brought Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri back onto their list of summer transfer window targets, according to Simon Phillips.

The Algeria international has impressed in his time in the Premier League, and at the age of just 22, he could still improve further, perhaps making him the ideal profile of player for the Blues to try signing this summer.

Ait-Nouri has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, according to Phillips, but it seems he’s recently been brought back onto the club’s list of more concrete targets to fix their issues at left-back this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s interest in signing a young left-back this summer, and though he didn’t mention names, it might be that Ait-Nouri is going to be one to watch as he clearly fits the bill for what the west Londoners need, and is the kind of player they’ve tended to go after under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Ait-Nouri transfer latest from Chelsea FC expert

“I understand Chelsea now hold an interest in signing Wolves left back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer,” Phillips said on his Substack.

“The interest is not actually brand new, as I reported months back that Chelsea liked him. But he has now been bought back onto our shortlist of potential new left backs this summer.”

Wolves have often had to sell some of their best players in recent times, so that could make this a realistic target for Chelsea, but one imagines there might also be other big clubs interested in this top young talent.

Manchester United are another club who could do with a new left-back as they, like Chelsea, have had problems with injuries in that position this season, in what has been a disappointing campaign overall by these clubs’ high standards.