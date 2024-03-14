Aston Villa in pole position to sign Brazilian striker with 110 goals

Aston Villa will look to use this summer to push the club further towards the top of the Premier League table and to do that, the Birmingham outfit are looking at Flamengo’s goal-scoring machine, Pedro.

Unai Emery’s team have been excellent this season but things are beginning to slow down for Villa as the campaign reaches the business end.

The Spanish coach will look to build on this next season and is likely to be given money to do so this summer.

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, FC Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela and Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso are some of the stars reportedly on the Premier League club’s radar; however, it looks as if a new name is on the Villa Park shortlist.

Aston Villa are interested in Flamengo’s Pedro

According to reports abroad, relayed by The Hard Tackle, Aston Villa appear to be firmly in the race to sign Flamengo striker Pedro.

The Brazilian club will only negotiate his exit for a fee of around €30m (£25.6m) plus a sell-on clause and the 26-year-old has also attracted interest from Chelsea and West Ham.