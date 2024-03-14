Chelsea and Man United battle to sign 20-year-old Premier League defender

Chelsea are facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United to sign Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

20-year-old Kerkez is enjoying an impressive debut season in English football.

The left-back has been sensational for Bournemouth and his eye-catching form has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs.

According to the Mirror, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing a move for the Hungary international as he plans to overhaul Chelsea’s defense next season.

The report states that Man United will make it difficult to sign the defender as they are also interested in his services.

Bournemouth are expected to get a big profit on their investment of £15.5 million last season, the amount they paid to sign the defender from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Given Kerkez’s influence at Bournemouth thus far, it is no surprise that Chelsea and Man United both want him.

The left-back position has been a cause of headache for the Blues. Ben Chilwell’s injury issues do not seem to go away. The English international has regularly suffered injuries since joining the club from Leicester City.

Marc Cururella is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and the Spaniard is likely to be shown the exit door in the summer.

That leaves Chelsea with Ian Maatsen, who was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window. His future is uncertain at the club, with the German club determined to keep him.

Even though signing a young defender would be a gamble for Chelsea, Kerkez has shown that he’s talented and his maturity beyond his age is a testament to why he is being eyed by Premier League clubs.

