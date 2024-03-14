Chelsea hold secret talks with Saudi Pro League to sell two of their biggest stars

Ahead of the summer transfer window, talkSPORT has learned that Todd Boehly had private discussions with Michael Emenalo, the head of the Saudi Pro League.

In an effort to decide which players to sell this summer, the Chelsea owner has consulted with the former technical director of the Blues.

Romelu Lukaku is one of the players that Boehly is eager to send to the Middle East.

Chelsea owner is looking to sell two players to Saudi Pro League

Although Lukaku has been out on loan at Inter Milan and most recently Roma, he is Chelsea’s highest paid player.

Following a contentious interview in which he expressed dissatisfaction with previous head coach Thomas Tuchel, he fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly is also prepared to let go of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is now on loan at Real Madrid to cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

According to reports, the American hopes to bring about £100 million from player sales this summer.

This follows Chelsea’s announcement of an annual deficit exceeding £90 million.

Chelsea have struggled this season

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad increased by £435.5 million in the summer, he now has nothing to show for it even after signing so much talent.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League after a disastrous season which has also seen them lose the Carabao Cup final to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Many players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. The names of Conor Gallagher, Thiago Silva, Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella and others have been mentioned in the media.

Chelsea are desperate to balance their books to avoid punishment for breaking Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.