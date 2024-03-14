England squad confirmed: Ivan Toney back after ban, Chelsea star gets the nod again

The latest England squad has been confirmed, with Brentford striker Ivan Toney back in Gareth Southgate’s plans after recently coming back from his lengthy ban, while talented young Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has also made the cut again.

Kalvin Phillips is a big name who misses out, with the Manchester City midfielder barely playing for his parent club for some time now, while he’s also not made the most convincing start with loan side West Ham United.

Elsewhere, usual big names like Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are in, while the experienced Jordan Henderson is also still involved despite struggling in a brief spell in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq and then moving to Ajax in a surprise January deal.

England squad in full below:

The likes of Ollie Watkins and Anthony Gordon will be hoping to take this chance to impress ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, while others like James Maddison and Jarrad Branthwaite may also feel their place is not assured, so will need to perform.

