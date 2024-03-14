Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, is reportedly looking to make a spectacular comeback to management, and his representatives have made an approach to Ajax.

Since being fired by Man United in November 2021 due to a string of disappointing performances, Solskjaer has not had a job.

As permanent manager, the Norwegian managed 149 games from the Old Trafford dugout.

In addition, he managed 19 games as interim manager following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, which occurred just before he was appointed.

Solskjaer endured a difficult time at Man United

In his first full season at Man United, Solskjaer orchestrated a solid second-place result in the Premier League.

In the season that followed, he was fired after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford.

According to fan podcast Pantelic Podcast, Solskjaer has been offered to Eredivisie giants Ajax to become their next manager.

The podcast claims that it is now unclear if Ajax are interested in Solskjaer or if they would accept his offer.

The Eredivisie giants are now 29 points behind PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table and in fifth place in their league.

They have struggled a lot this season and appear to be looking for a new manager.

Another Man United manager is being linked with the Ajax job

Solskjaer is not the only manager associated with Man United who is being linked with the Ajax job.

Current manager Erik ten Hag has also been paired with the Eredivisie club.

The Dutchman won three league titles with Ajax during his spell with them and the uncertainty surrounding his job at Old Trafford, he could be off to manage his former club in the summer.

The club’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to make changes at the club and he reportedly wants a new manager to start his tenure.