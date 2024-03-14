Thierry Henry calls Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi a “genius,” with the Italian manager being linked with the Liverpool job in the media recently.

After confirming he would be leaving at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp has the Reds searching for a new manager. Several names, including Inzaghi, have been floated as possible targets.

At Inter Milan, Simone Inzaghi has performed incredibly well and impressed several clubs around Europe. In his debut season with the Italian club, the 47-year-old guided his team to a second-place finish, finishing only two points behind eventual winners AC Milan.

He reached the Champions League final last season, only to lose to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

This season, Inter are leading Serie A, 16 points clear of second-place AC Milan and expected to win the Serie A title.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Italian manager

According to Tutto Sport, the Reds are interested in appointing him as their next manager.

It’s reasonable to assume that Thierry Henry, who was discussing Inzaghi on CBS Sports last night, is a huge admirer of the Inter Milan boss.

He said: “Yes, I am (fond of his system). They quite often say that strikers cannot be good managers. Well, it defies the logic at the moment because the way he is setting up his team is second to none.

“He was known as a cup coach, but now, he’s going to win the league, we know that.”

“This guy is a genius.” 🧠 Thierry Henry is full of praise for Inter boss Simone Inzaghi ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/G5Mzj2bGMI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 13, 2024

After that, Henry talked about a few of Inzaghi’s Inter Milan tactics.

He said: “This is something that they didn’t do so much this year. I had to go back to a goal that they scored last year against Roma. Wing-back to wing-back – we’ve seen this before, Conte did it, they’re doing it.

“But, there’s something that I’ve never seen before. At the weekend, I never saw that before, look at the shape of their back-five.”

Thierry Henry is extremely impressed with Liverpool manager target

Henry discusses how Inzaghi’s tactics of deploying his defenders has surprised and impressed him.

“I’ve never seen, in open play, at 0-0, away, the left centre-back crossing the ball to the right centre-back to score a goal. In my life, I’ve never seen that. This guy, Inzaghi, he’s a genius!”

Since taking over as manager at the San Siro, what the 47-year-old has accomplished has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Liverpool reportedly have Inzaghi on their radar, among other managers like Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.