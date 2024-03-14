Kate Abdo gives fitting reply to Jamie Carragher after controversial joke

CBS host Kate Abdo has addressed the reaction from fans after Jamie Carragher made a joke about her on live television that went too far.

During the Champions League broadcast of Arsenal vs Porto, Carragher made a remark about Abdo that did not go well with Abdo and the viewers.

The former defender asked the host to wear an Arsenal shirt at the end of the broadcast, just like him and Micah Richards had done.

Abdo declined by saying “I am loyal”.

Then, joking about Abdo’s recently disclosed relationship with boxing trainer Malik Scott, the Liverpool icon said, “Loyal to who? Not to Malik.”

The panel that included Thierry Henry and Richards went silent and there was an awkward moment, which the fans did not like.

To start the Champions League broadcast on Wednesday, Abdo started the show with the following words:

“This group has been together now for three and a half years now. I grew up with a brother, and it feels like I’ve gained three more here. Let me introduce you to the group again.

“Thierry Henry – the golden child. Can do no wrong. Always says the right thing. Sets the example for the rest of us.

“Can he be intimidating? Yes he can. But he is the big brother that we all look up to and aspire to.

“Then there is the middle child. Jamie Carragher. Chip on his shoulder. Capable of saying anything for attention.

“Does he go too far sometimes? Absolutely. Does he apologise? Yes he does. But all of us have that annoying family member that we all love and accept.”

“And then there is little bro. Loud but lovable. Micah Richards. Easy to pick, but impossible not to love. And he’s everyone’s favourite.

“Like a good family, we stick together.

“So here we are – another day, another show. Good to be with you all.”

Fans praised how CBS have dealt with the situation without making a big fuss about it.

Abdo was praised by fans on social media for being classy and respectful in the whole controversy.

While telling the whole story, Abdo was subtle in her mention that Carragher has apologised to her and they have now moved on from the episode.

The coverage of CBS is loved by the football fans because not only does it give insight and analysis of football games, it also presents the pundits in a light hearted way when they joke around and have fun on the set.