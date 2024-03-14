Leeds United star Junior Firpo is likely to be sold by the Yorkshire club this summer as the defender will not be offered a new deal at Elland Road.

The left-back has been a key star for Daniel Farke since the turn of the year, starting all but one of Leeds’ Championship games, and registering five assists along the way.

The Whites have been in sensational form and have clawed their way back into the title race, currently sitting three points off leaders Leicester City.

A return to the Premier League looks good but with a contract expiring in 2025, Phil Hay has reported for The Athletic that a new deal at Elland Road is looking unlikely for Firpo.

Leeds will accept any offers that arrive for the former Barcelona man this summer and that will help fund their return to the English top flight.

This is a risky move from Leeds but it may also be a smart one as Firpo struggled in the Premier League last season and is also injury prone.

The defender also earns a large £60,000-a-week, therefore, having that off of their books could help the club recruit players this summer.