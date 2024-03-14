Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has admitted that before committing to the Reds, he spent time in the Manchester United ranks.

The young defender has partnered Virgil Van Dijk in the Liverpool defense this season and has shown his quality for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Injury issues to Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip gave the youngster the opportunity to play for the Reds and show his talent.

He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and now he has made himself a key member of the Liverpool starting line-up, that is fighting for the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

The defender has been an instant hit at Liverpool

This season, the centre-back from Warrington has truly blossomed, and his eye-catching performances have drawn attention.

Quansah has now revealed to The Athletic that, as he was deciding which teams to join, he trained at a number of North West clubs throughout his youth.

The defender joined a number of teams, including Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Manchester City, and United, since his family thought it would be best for him to have more alternatives.

“I went around different places to see what was out there: I did City, (Manchester) United, Wigan, Bolton… all of them,” said Quansah. “Back then, I was just playing and enjoying what I was doing. Any time I could play football, I was happy. My parents thought having more options would be better.”

“I just remember Liverpool offering the best training. That was where I enjoyed my football the most and that’s why I stayed,” he added.

Liverpool are fortunate to have Quansah

Considering that Quansah was only on loan in League One at this time last year, his climb has been rather abrupt.

Instead of going out in the market and having to spend huge amount of money on a new talented defender, Liverpool have found one in their youth ranks.