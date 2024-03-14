Liverpool fear losing to big offer from Arsenal for dream Mikel Arteta signing

Arsenal may have an advantage over Liverpool in their pursuit of La Liga star Martin Zubimendi as the Gunners are ready to double his current wages.

Mikel Arteta is preparing for a busy summer transfer window because he wants to add more players to his squad and make them even better.

Another holding midfielder is at the top of Arsenal’s list of areas they want to reinforce.

The team is eager to find a long-term successor for Thomas Partey because of his uncertain future in north London.

Arsenal are looking to sign a holding midfielder

Many names have been associated with the Gunners, but Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is one name that keeps getting linked to Arteta’s side.

Given the stellar reputation the Spanish midfielder enjoys in La Liga, Arsenal’s interest is understandable. At the age of 25, he has already gained a great deal of experience.

Arsenal intends to offer Zubimendi a five-year contract with a weekly salary of £115,000, according to Football Transfers.

To put things in perspective, this is double what he makes now in Spain.

Arsenal face competition for Zubimendi

The Spanish midfielder’s contract with Sociedad expires in 2027, but Arsenal are willing to exercise the €60 million release clause in his contract.

The 25-year-old player is reportedly being watched by teams like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.

It’s not surprising that so many teams are interested in him considering his excellent skill set and affordable release clause.

Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah, among others, may leave, which would provide them the required financial flexibility in accordance with Financial Fair Play rules.