According to reports, Real Madrid will try to recruit Tottenham Hotspur’s 25-year-old Argentine international Cristian Romero.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that the central defender is attracting interest from La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are currently in the market for a centre-back signing and they have added the Spurs star to their wish list.

Romero has been a huge success for Tottenham

Since joining the Premier League club from Atalanta, Romero has been impressive and he has taken his game to the next level.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that right now, he is one of the best defenders in the league.

The 25-year-old defender has also made a name for himself while playing for Argentina. He was a part of the team that won the Cop America and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Romero, who has made 23 appearances so far and scored four goals, is having a great season. According to Transfermarkt, his current value stands at €65 million.

Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Romero has been the mainstay of the Spurs team and he has helped the team shine under the Australian manager.

Tottenham cannot afford to lose Romero

Romero’s development and consistent form has not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from a number of clubs, including Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have their eyes on him since he was playing in Italy. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to add defensive depth to his team and with Nacho, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba all getting old and not showing their best form, signing a defender is one of the club’s top priorities.

Romero would be a useful addition to Real Madrid or any other club that he joins in the future. However, Spurs would not want to lose one of the key components of their team in the early days of Postecoglou.