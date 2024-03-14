Man City hero identified by Newcastle as Eddie Howe replacement

Eddie Howe has the remainder of the season to save his job at Newcastle but should the Englishman get sacked, PIF have identified Roberto Mancini as a possible replacement.

Newcastle United’s owners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are said to be hugely concerned by the form shown by the Tyneside club during the current campaign as the Magpies sit tenth in the Premier League table.

According to HITC, Howe has the rest of the season to save his job and it will be PIF who will have the final say on his future.

Securing European football may do it for the Newcastle boss but the surest way would be to win the FA Cup, however, the Magpies have a very tough trip away to Man City to deal with.

Should the Premier League club change coach, PIF have been looking at the market and have identified Roberto Mancini as a possible successor.

The Italian coach is currently the manager of Saudi Arabia and therefore, has strong links to the Newcastle owners.

The 59-year-old has a very strong CV and has worked in the Premier League before with Man City, helping the Manchester club to the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at the Etihad.

Other options could be Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel, with the availability of these coaches putting even more pressure on Howe to perform.