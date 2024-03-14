The former captain of Manchester City, Fernandinho, has predicted that Pep Guardiola will soon enter international management, and he thinks England would be the ideal country for his coaching philosophy.

After spending nine seasons with the current English champions, where he won five Premier League crowns, six League Cups, and one FA Cup, Fernandinho left City two years ago.

During Guardiola’s tenure at the Etihad, the Brazilian enjoyed the best football of his career and he has now disclosed which national team the Spaniard is most likely to take over at down the road.

The 53-year-old has stated that he wants to go into international management, and his current deal with City expires in 2025.

Guardiola is expected to coach a national team after Man City

Fernandinho was speaking on the Denilson Show about Guardiola’s future:

‘It’s hard to say Brazil starts in the lead. Very difficult to know.

‘There’s a chance [he could coach Brazil], but I think there are other teams on par to possibly have [Pep] Guardiola as a coach in the future.

‘No, I don’t think Spain. The Catalonia/Spain issue, you know how it is… I would believe in England, where he is, knows the players and everything, and maybe Netherlands… His father in football, who is he? (Johann Cruyff)’

‘I think we have to think outside the box… Style of play, it will depend on several things. I would guess that by 2030, the 2030 cycle (for the FIFA World Cup). In other words, by 2026, he would be with a national team.’

Guardiola has taken Man City to the next level

After winning the Treble last season, he is presently trying to lead Man City to an unprecedented fourth Premier League victory in a row.

Although national teams would probably be vying for his signature, Fernandinho thinks it would ultimately come down to England, Brazil, or the Netherlands.

Guardiola, who enjoyed unparalleled success at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City, is recognised as one of the best football managers of all time.