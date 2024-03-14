Man United expected to sell top performer in the summer to raise money

According to iNews, Manchester United are hoping that West Ham United return with an offer to sign midfielder Scott McTominay.

Th Scottish midfielder has been one of Man United’s best players this season. He has surprised with his goal scoring ability and been one of the club’s silver lining in an otherwise disappointing season.

However, the Red Devils are looking to cash in on him as they aim to generate funds from player sales. The Premier League club are looking to raise £100m in player sales.

The reason behind their intent on raising money is that they want to fund new signings at the club, clear their deadwood and free up the wage bill.

Man United are looking to sell a number of players

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are other names who have been linked with a move away from the club.

Both these players are currently away on loan, Greenwood at Getafe and Sancho at former club Borussia Dortmund.

It is highly unlikely to see them play for the Red Devils again, with the club deciding to let the players go and make way for new signings under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

McTominay has seen limited playing time at Man United

Despite scoring plenty of goals this season, McTominay has not been a regular starter at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has preferred players like Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo over him and McTominay has been restricted to a substitute role.

Leaving the club to join either West Ham or any other club would help McTominay to get a starting place in the team, something that he is currently looking for.

He is not the most skillful player but his attitude and the will to perform and do something for the team can be crucial to West Ham.

The Scottish international could be a valuable addition to the West Ham starting line up.