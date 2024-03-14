Moyes claims West Ham player doesn’t give enough during games

West Ham United manager David Moyes has given his verdict on striker Danny Ings and the manager has not held back in his assessment.

Since joining the club from Aston Villa last year in a deal worth £15m, Ings has endured a difficult time at the club.

The Hammers needed to add goals to their squad since they were involved in a relegation battle last season. However, Ings has failed to provide the support in attack that Hammers were looking for.

Ings has struggled at West Ham

The English striker has either missed chances or failed to make the most of the opportunities provided to him.

The former Liverpool striker has scored only one goal for the Irons in 28 appearances this season. Although in his defense, he has only made six starts.

He scored his first goal of the season in the 2-2 draw gainst Burnley and his performance started discussion about his playing time.

It was suggested to Moyes to deploy both Michail Antonio and Ings in the team and the Scottish manager dsiagreed with the suggestion.

Moyes was honest in his assessment and declared that Ings does not give enough to the Hammers during games.

“I think we’ve always planned for Danny to have a big role to play,” Moyes said of Ings, according to the club’s website.

“Danny knows he’s come into a game which suited (him). We were the team on top, lots of penalty box entries and opportunities and who had the tidy finishes and who could finish well. Well everybody knows Danny Ings is great at that part of the game.

“There’s been other games where we’ve not had as much of the ball and not had as much around the box where I don’t quite see Danny giving us quite as much as we require there.

“But he done a great job coming on, it’s what we hoped that he’d score goals coming on or when he starts. But they’re probably his first goals for a while. I’m pleased for him and he was probably unlucky not to get more than the one that he got.”

Does Ings have a future at West Ham?

It is difficult to see Ings make a place for himself in the starting line up after that admission from Moyes.

Fans have been critical of the club signing Ings since the style of play that the team has adopted has not been supportive of the strikers’ strengths.

The Hammers play a counter-attacking style of football and that does not suit Ings and how he has played in his career.

He needs a number of chances to convert into goals but at West Ham, chance creation is a massive issue since the team surrenders most of the possession.

Maybe a managerial change can help Ings but if Moyes stays at the club, it looks like the striker has no future at the London Stadium.