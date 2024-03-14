This season has been underwhelming for Newcastle and the Magpies could lose one of their best players, Bruno Guimaraes, if they don’t qualify for a European competition.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently tenth in the Premier League table, three points off of the seventh-placed Europa Conference League spot – although this could extend to eighth.

Newcastle will need good results for the remainder of the campaign to secure a place in Europe next season and if they don’t, Guimaraes could leave, according to a new report from GiveMeSport.

It states that the Brazilian star wants to play in Europe every season and is attracting interest from top clubs around Europe.

The most notable clubs to show significant interest in the midfielder are PSG and Barcelona, who can both offer the Newcastle star Champions League football next season.

However, the French club are the most likely to land the 26-year-old as they will have money from Kylian Mbappe’s pending departure and Barcelona have severe financial issues.

Newcastle can’t lose Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle must do all they can to keep Guimaraes this summer as the Brazilian is a key part of their project.

The Magpies may be having an underwhelming season but there are reasons for this that might not be present next year, such as the injury crisis Eddie Howe had at one point during the campaign.

A positive though is that the midfielder is said to have a £100m release clause in his current contract and if that is matched by a club such as PSG, that would ease FFP worries for the Magpies, while also giving them a lot of cash to improve the overall squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.