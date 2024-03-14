Photo: Incredible scene as 4000+ Freiburg fans arrive at London Stadium for West Ham test

The atmosphere at the London Stadium for West Ham’s Round of 16 second leg tie against Freiburg could be something special, after 4000 away fans were captured on the way to the ground.

Dressed all in white, they’re bound to give their team the vocal support they need in order to spring a surprise against the Hammers.

David Moyes and his team will be hoping that the home fans are in full voice to drown out what’s expected to be decent, and loud, support from the German contingent.

