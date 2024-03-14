Ahead of West Ham’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Freiburg, manager David Moyes has come in for a battering from a selection of pundits.

The CBS Sports Golazo show which transmits in the USA included a former Hammers captain in Nigel Reo-Coker on the panel.

He and his fellow pundits gave Moyes no credit whatsoever for his team’s run to this stage, suggesting that had West Ham not won last season’s Europa Conference League title, the Scot wouldn’t have a job.

"If not for the #UECL David Moyes wouldn't have a job right now." The Golazo Show crew dive into the West Ham manager’s future ?? pic.twitter.com/VUZTVs5Fej — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2024

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo