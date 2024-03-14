Video: “Moyes wouldn’t have a job” – Pundits savage West Ham manager’s credentials

West Ham FC
Posted by

Ahead of West Ham’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Freiburg, manager David Moyes has come in for a battering from a selection of pundits.

The CBS Sports Golazo show which transmits in the USA included a former Hammers captain in Nigel Reo-Coker on the panel.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Incredible scene as 4000+ Freiburg fans arrive at London Stadium for West Ham test
Man City hero identified by Newcastle as Eddie Howe replacement
Video: Bubbles being bellowed as West Ham pre-match atmosphere hots up

He and his fellow pundits gave Moyes no credit whatsoever for his team’s run to this stage, suggesting that had West Ham not won last season’s Europa Conference League title, the Scot wouldn’t have a job.

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories David Moyes nigel reo-coker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.