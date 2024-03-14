Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the surprise figure who was key to Arsenal completing major transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his insight into how the David Raya to Arsenal loan deal came about, and one surprise key figure in bringing the Spanish shot-stopper to the Emirates Stadium.

Raya was the hero for Arsenal against Porto on Tuesday night, saving two penalties to help the Gunners go through to the quarter-finals – the first time in 14 years that they’ve reached that stage of the Champions League.

Needless to say, it’s now clear that Raya is proving his worth to Arsenal, and fans will be delighted with Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring him in to replace Aaron Ramsdale, even if the England international performed well as number one for most of last season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that while Arteta and Edu were key for Arsenal in the Raya deal, an underrated figure involved in the signing was Inaki Cana, the club’s GK assistant.

Raya transfer insight from Fabrizio Romano

“After his Champions League heroics this week, we already know that Arsenal’s plans for next season involve buying goalkeeper David Raya permanently from Brentford,” Romano said.

“Arsenal have a buy option clause in that contract, and the reality is the pact between Arsenal and Brentford was already there, but they did this as an initial loan with buy option because of Financial Fair Play.

“Still, this summer Arsenal will pay £27m for Raya – they trust him for the present and future. He’s always been on the radar of the club as a talented goalkeeper, and so they did well to take the opportunity to get this deal done last summer. The man who made the difference to sign him – of course apart from Arteta and Edu – is the GK assistant Inaki Cana who knew him very well.”