Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen to explore every possible avenue top keep Jadon Sancho at the club next season after his fine start since joining on loan from Manchester United in January.

The England international has struggled during his time at Man Utd, but looks back to his best again in this second spell at Dortmund, having caught the eye in their Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven last night.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Bundesliga giants want Sancho to stay, and it seems they’re open to a variety of ways they could try to keep him at the club beyond his loan spell for the second half of this season.

See below for details in Stone’s post on X, formerly Twitter…

Jadon Sancho is impressing at Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/VJNDS5IViL — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 14, 2024

Sancho transfer surely the best option for all involved

Sancho has just never quite looked himself in a United shirt, but that magic has come back to him now that he’s returned to Dortmund, where he first really launched his career.

The 23-year-old has plenty of natural talent, but it seems he needs to be in the right setting to really flourish, and, for one reason or another, Old Trafford was just not the right environment for him at this stage of his career.

MUFC will no doubt be open to letting Sancho go provided the money is right, as there seems little sense in passing up the opportunity to cash in on him and spend that money on a replacement to bolster their attacking options.

Some Red Devils fans might be concerned, however, at how quickly Sancho has been able to get back to his best with his move to Dortmund, as it’s once again a sign of their club failing to get the best out of talented players joining for big fees, just like Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Antony and numerous others in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.