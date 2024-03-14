Tottenham very close to agree first summer transfer deal

Tottenham signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan in the January transfer window.

Spurs needed to strengthen their attack and they did that by signing the former Chelsea attacker.

The Premier League club have a £15million option to buy the German international in a permanent deal at the end of the season.

In seven Premier League games this season, the attacker has scored two goals and provided two assists for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Tottenham could sign Werner in a permanent deal

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are ready to take advantage of the option to buy Werner permanently and complete a deal to sign him this summer.

Transfer analyst Dean Jones, writing on GiveMeSport, has discussed Werner’s future and mentioned that the Premier League club are expected to complete the permanent signing.

Signing him for £15million would be a bargain deal for Spurs, who are looking to add attacking prowess to their team after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

Dean Jones wrote on GiveMeSport: “It’s hard to see any other decision other than for Werner to remain at Spurs after this season.

“His option is £15million, and that’s a steal when you consider the quality and experience he can bring to the squad.

“If Spurs qualify for the Champions League, they will need a few heads in that team who know what it takes to manage games and situations. Werner has played over 40 games at that level.

“When you think that Spurs will need to balance out the squad more next season by playing domestically and in Europe and that you can have a player like this for just £15m, it feels like a no-brainer.”

Why Tottenham should sign Werner

The German international has plenty of experience in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Even though he has not been too prolific, he is still a key player and would help Spurs in their squad depth.

The fee being mentioned is a bargain and a talent like that in the market today would cost in excess of £40million.

Werner’s versatility to play on either flanks or upfront can be crucial to Postecoglou’s plans.