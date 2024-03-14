Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says PL a “credible” option for Liverpool transfer target as he was scouted vs Arsenal

Porto midfielder Alan Varela was scouted in the Champions League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night, according to Fabrizio Romano as he tips the player for a potential transfer to the Premier League this summer.

The young Argentine has caught the eye for Porto in recent times and it makes sense that there now seems to be plenty of interest in the player with a €70million release clause.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Premier League looks a “credible” option for Varela, though he didn’t name any specific clubs and also mentioned that the 22-year-old could have suitors from other leagues as well.

In terms of Premier League clubs who could be monitoring Varela, it was recently claimed by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, that Liverpool are among his admirers.

The Reds may well have been impressed with how Varela performed in two difficult games against Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see if he emerges as a priority for them in the near future, though it’s worth remembering that they just spent big on four midfielders last summer.

Varela transfer: Where next for the Porto midfielder?

“Several European top clubs were in attendance at the Emirates Stadium for Tuesday’s game between Arsenal and Porto to keep close eye on Alan Varela. The Argentine midfielder is understood to be on the list of many clubs from the Premier League and elsewhere,” Romano said.

“Varela looks a fine young talent and could be an interesting option as he has a release clause worth around €70m. That will be Porto’s asking price for any sale this summer, so let’s see if anyone’s ready to pay it, but for sure many clubs appreciate him in England and in other countries.

“I like what I’ve seen of Varela and think the Premier League could be a credible option for him – he has what it takes to be a success there, so let’s see what happens in the next months.”