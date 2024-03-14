Video: Bubbles being bellowed as West Ham pre-match atmosphere hots up

West Ham need their supporters to be a 12th man on Thursday night as the Hammers take on Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Trailing 1-0 from the first-leg, a huge atmosphere is required, and it seems to be building nicely as some fans were captured bellowing the club’s ‘Bubbles’ anthem during the lead up to the game.

If the London Stadium is rocking before kick-off, it’s going to make life difficult for the Germans, and the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta can feed off that as the hosts go in search of glory.