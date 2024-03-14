Video: West Ham fan drops trousers to prove disability after disgusting club decision

West Ham owner, David Sullivan, might have some explaining to do after the Hammers play against Freiburg on Thursday night.
One disabled ticket holder was refused entry past a cordon to get his ticket as he arrived in a London cab.
In order to prove that he was in fact disabled, the fan took the unusual step of dropping his trousers to make a point but it didn’t appear to faze the stewards who still looked to make him walk another 150 yards to the ticket office.
Just dropped a disabled passenger off at West Ham, London Stadium. LBN Taxicard. He needed to go a further 150 yards to enter the stadium. Asked for permission but were denied access. This is contrary to the 'right to accessability' in the 2016 Disability Act.
DISGRACEFUL. pic.twitter.com/8Sfe23t6mS
— john curtis (@curtis87_john) March 14, 2024