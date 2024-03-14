Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a reassuring update on the future of Kyle Walker at Manchester City despite the right-back hinting he could be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

A host of big names have recently left Europe for surprise moves to Saudi Arabia, with the gulf state showing plenty of ambition as they look to build a truly competitive domestic league to compete with the established elites in countries like England, Spain and Italy.

Walker has publicly stated ‘never say never’ to becoming the next big name to move to Saudi, but Romano has played down the prospect of the experienced England defender leaving the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Walker came close to moving to Bayern Munich last summer, but not to Saudi, with the journalist not aware of anything concrete happening on that story.

For now, it seems that Walker is fully focused on Man City, which will surely be seen as good news for the club’s fans after the tremendous impact he’s had during his time at the club.

Walker transfer update from Romano’s latest column

Discussing the former Tottenham man’s situation, Romano said: “Kyle Walker is having another fantastic season for Manchester City, but he may have raised one or two eyebrows with his comments that he’d “never say never” to a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

“He was never close to Saudi last summer from what I know, let’s see if they come for him, but we know he was close to Bayern Munich. At the moment, however, his full focus is on Man City and he’s not negotiating with any other club.”

City remain in contention for all the major prizes this season as they aim to retain their remarkable treble triumph of last term.