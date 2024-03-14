Arsenal transfer target tipped to earn move this summer if these two things happen

Former Aston Villa star Dwight Yorke has tipped Ollie Watkins to earn himself a big transfer this summer amid links with Arsenal.

Watkins has had a superb season at Villa Park and Arsenal are understood to be one of the names considering the England international as an option to strengthen their attack this summer.

Yorke clearly rates Watkins highly, but is not yet quite sure the 28-year-old will earn himself a big move unless he reaches that 20-goal mark and then has a strong European Championships tournament with England.

Arsenal could surely do with making changes up front this summer after a slightly disappointing season from Gabriel Jesus, who has had injury troubles and who hasn’t proven to be the most consistently prolific striker even when he is fit.

Watkins is arguably more of a clinical front-man so might be a better fit at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems Yorke thinks he still has a bit more to do for Villa before earning that kind of move.

Watkins transfer: Will he do enough to join someone like Arsenal?

Yorke exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “Well, 16 goals is a reasonable return for Ollie Watkins so far this season, but when you want to be at the top, you need to be hitting at least 20 goals a season, consistently. I know there’s still a long way to go this season, but to really attract the big clubs, you’ve got to be hitting the 20-mark as a minimum.

“I think teams will be watching Watkins, though, and I think the Euros will be his defining moment, if he gets into the squad and has a strong campaign for England, then I can see the big boys will push to get him. But at the moment, he’s just on the borderline, in my opinion.

“He’s got to show, between now and the end of the season, why the big boys want him. He’s got to get Villa into the top four, with his goals and his performances, in my opinion. I don’t think he’s far away, and if he scores 20-plus goals and has a good Euros, that will trigger the big clubs to make a move for him.”