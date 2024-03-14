Video: West Ham having to plead with supporters to bring the noise against Freiburg

West Ham FC
Posted by

You know that something’s up when you have to virtually plead with supporters to turn the volume up, but that’s exactly what West Ham have done in the lead up to their Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Freiburg.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg and perhaps mindful of some below par performances at home recently, the Hammers’ social media team have gone into overdrive.

More Stories / Latest News
£60k-a-week Leeds regular could be sold by Daniel Farke
West Ham make new £85m decision on Lucas Paqueta
Chelsea closely monitoring 21-year-old ahead of potential transfer

Asking fans to ‘make it loud,’ the club have accompanied some motivational words with a video to galvanise the London Stadium faithful.

David Moyes and his team have it all to do, and we’ll know soon enough if the 12th man has played its part.

More Stories David Moyes Jarrod Bowen Mohammed Kudus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.