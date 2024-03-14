Video: West Ham having to plead with supporters to bring the noise against Freiburg

You know that something’s up when you have to virtually plead with supporters to turn the volume up, but that’s exactly what West Ham have done in the lead up to their Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Freiburg.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg and perhaps mindful of some below par performances at home recently, the Hammers’ social media team have gone into overdrive.

Asking fans to ‘make it loud,’ the club have accompanied some motivational words with a video to galvanise the London Stadium faithful.

David Moyes and his team have it all to do, and we’ll know soon enough if the 12th man has played its part.