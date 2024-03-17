This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Chelsea to receive £4m Broja windfall

Chelsea will receive £4m from Fulham because in the agreement they did at the end of January with for Armando Broja, Chelsea included a specific clause, £4m, and that was guaranteed for Chelsea.

There was a clause in Broja’s contract in case he was not going to start at least 10 games in this second part of the Premier League season for Fulham.

It was even a kind of guarantee like ‘play Armando, because he wanted to move on, otherwise you have to pay us and this is what’s gonna happen…’

Broja didn’t play for Fulham on Saturday and so for Chelsea it means the £4m will need to be paid as soon as possible.

So in the next weeks Chelsea will receive this money and put it straight into the Financial Fair Play account, and we will see what’s going to be the formula of the deal.

Keep an eye on that one.

Mbappé says “it’s too cold” to join Arsenal

There is a video on the web with Kylian Mbappé saying in a very clear way that he’s not going to accidentally join Arsenal.

A YouTuber had asked him about that possibility and he was very clear when he said “it’s too cold.”

It’s important to point out one more time that Kylian Mbappé’s switch to Real Madrid is advancing. Both of them agreed and everything is going in the right direction. Just taking the time to discuss the final details that to get the contract signed. No panic, no alarm between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid.

He didn’t even start contact negotiations with Arsenal or other English clubs – or clubs from any other parts of the world. Full focus is on completing the season with Paris Saint-Germain, and then joining Real Madrid. This is the idea and this remains valid for Kylian Mbappé, who is waiting to sign the contract.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Rúben Amorim

We know many clubs will be busy with hiring new managers over the summer, that Bayern and Liverpool will fight for Xabi Alonso.

I told you before and I’ll keep repeating it…. Keep an eye on Rúben Amorim, the Sporting manager, because many clubs are looking at him, including in England as he’s appreciated in the Premier League.

We already say that he could be another candidate for Liverpool in addition to Xabi Alonso, but we know that Bayern are looking at both of them. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.

Nagelsmann could sign for Dortmund… before the Euros

Julian Nagelsmann said that he’s ready to sign with a club before the Euros.

Nagelsmann is under contract with the German national team until the end of the Euros, but the idea for him is to be to signed up for a new club now – before the Euros – so sometime in March, April or May. Then in June full focus on the Euros.

Then joining a club right after the tournament in July. Nagelsmann’s still taking his time so he wants to see what the possibilities are in Europe before deciding.

There is interest from Borussia Dortmund. My information is that they want to replace Terzic at the end of the season. It’s a really concrete possibility for Terzic to go and leave the club at the end of the season.

So, Dortmund are looking at managers and Naglesmann is one of them, but let’s see if there is some other possibility.

For sure, Nagelsmann will be ready to sign before the Euros…

In other news…

David Datro Fofana – Chelsea will decide about Datro in the summer, now they’re just very happy with his loan. They had other possibilities including Sevilla in January but Burnley was a great call for the player, so really happy with their choice. No decision made for the summer, it’s way too early.

Man United v Liverpool – I’m expecting a fantastic game as Liverpool are in super form, but I expect Man United to be competitive and reactive, not just passive. It will be a great one; good for United to have players like Højlund back, but Liverpool are really playing incredible football right now.

Vini Jr. – Honestly I’ve zero information about whether Vinicius would consider leaving Real Madrid again because of the racist abuse he is receiving. Vinicius signed a new deal at Real Madrid just a few months ago, so I’ve no update on his future as it’s all very quiet; Vini is doing great, Real Madrid are very happy with his performances so nothing at all to say about it.

David Moyes – No, I don’t have information that Tim Steidten is looking at any other candidates. West Ham will discuss the manager’s position at the end of the season, it will take time before deciding the next steps and until then they keep going with Moyes. It will be an important final part of the season for West Ham’s future.

Xavi – Xavi said months ago that he’s gonna leave Barça and that is not changing, so there’s nothing surprising for the club. They know his intention and they also know he’s not planning to stay in any case no matter what happens in the final two months… so Barça keep looking for new coach.

Lautaro Martinez – It’s not time for his contract announcement yet. Negotiations are still ongoing on some details, but the agreement is definitely close. The package will be around €8/9m salary, discussing now on crucial points to make it happen soon.