Manchester United knocked bitter rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion, and the winning goal came from an unlikely source in the dying moments.

Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo entered the fray from the bench to net a crucial late extra-time goal for Manchester United, securing a 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Despite this impactful contribution, it marked only his fourth appearance in all competitions this season, leaving the Red Devils’ manager lamenting the injury setbacks that have hindered his regular inclusion in the team.

Erik ten Hag: Amad Diallo set for more Manchester United appearances

After the thrilling victory, ten Hag commented on the 21-year-old Diallo.

“I’m so happy for him. He is one of the players with a huge setback this season, a bad injury, returning from it, but returning to a team where there is a lot of competition for his position.

“He does not always get the time to play he deserves by his training performances but then he is coming on, then he shows his contribution, scoring a goal. But we know he can do it, we know he has the key moments where he can decide a game.

“I am very pleased he got the winner. But we had another sub, Antony, who scores an equaliser, he is also in a problematic situation but you see he is fighting as well, he wants to contribute as well. I’m very happy with the bench today.”

Amad Diallo’s dramatic injury return

The Manchester United winger was sidelined for the initial months of the 2023/24 campaign due to a knee injury, making his first senior appearance only towards the end of December.

Subsequently, he had to endure another wait until late February for his next opportunities, coming off the bench against Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and FA Cup, respectively.