Jurgen Klopp storms out of interview after Liverpool crash out of FA Cup against Man United

Jurgen Klopp has made headlines after what he did during his post-match interview after Liverpool lost in the dying moments against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool’s dreams of achieving a quadruple were dashed dramatically on Sunday, as Manchester United staged two comebacks to secure a semi-final spot in a thrilling FA Cup encounter.

Jurgen Klopp, set to depart Liverpool at the season’s end, was incensed by the outcome and particularly annoyed when questioned about his team’s intensity during extra time.

Jurgen Klopp stormed out of interview after Liverpool lose to Man United

The Reds’ manager was questioned by V Sport after the game, in which he was questioned by the reporter: “Normally, intensity is the name of your game, so how come it became so difficult in extra time?”

Klopp responded with: “That’s a bit of a dumb question, I have to say, if you see us often. If you never see us then you can ask ‘how can they have more resources?’.

“We played I don’t know how many games recently, I don’t know how many games United exactly have played. That’s sport.

“I’m really disappointed by that question, but you thought the opposite so that’s good.”

Klopp swiftly bypassed the interviewer and exited the scene, leaving the camera feed to return to a stunned presenter and two bewildered pundits.

The Liverpool manager’s reaction was slightly puzzling to say the least and it’s no surprise that Klopp has since received criticism from football supporters on social media for his strange response.