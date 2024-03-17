Mauricio Pochettino responds to boos during FA Cup win

The Chelsea manager has commented on the boos he received from fans during his side’s FA Cup win on Sunday after the substitution of Mykhailo Mudryk.

After an incredible game at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea overcame a stubborn Leicester City side to win 4-2 and secure passage to the semi-finals.

Marc Cucurella opened the scoring for his side after a spectacular Nicolas Jackson assist before Cole Palmer doubled that advantage before the break.

But the visitors fought back and thanks to an own goal from Axel Disasi and a stunning finish from Stephy Madidi, drew the game level at 2-2.

It was substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke who would strike in extra time to seal a 4-2 win for the Blues.

But when Pochettino subbed the former in place of Mykhailo Mudryk, he was met by a cacophony of boos from the Chelsea fans.

Speaking afterwards, the Argentine claimed that he is “not the manager here to do what the people want,”.

“Also, I am not stupid. I did it to go again.” He said via ESPN.

“They need to trust that the club is doing what they think is good for the club and for the fans. It is about trusting everyone.”

The Blues now must face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup with the tie taking place at Stamford Bridge.